NMU Finance Committee plans major construction projects coming to campus soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is continuing to modernize its campus.

Several large projects are coming soon. For an update on major construction and renovation projects on campus, the NMU Finance Committee met inside the Northern Center Thursday afternoon.

Gavin Leach is NMU’s vice president for finance and administration. He led Thursday’s update for the Finance Committee. Leach says one of the biggest projects is a complete renovation of Harden Hall, in which NMU is investing $31.6 million.

“It’s a complete renovation of the upper floors, and we’ll make an additional floor on top of Harden to accommodate faculty offices as well as additional classrooms in Harden Hall. We’ll renovate the entire space, it will look basically brand new inside and be a great environment for students,” Leach said.

NMU is also investing $11.7 million into additional research and teaching labs in the science buildings. For athletics, NMU is spending $2.5 million to renovate Vandament Arena to house both basketball and volleyball. The university is also getting ready to have new turf installed inside the Superior Dome.

“We’re also working on the athletics side of campus, really changing and creating a better environment for basketball and volleyball. We’ve just completed the ice rink, some exciting things on campus,” Leach said.

One challenge NMU is seeing is an increase in the costs for projects, as the new Soo Locks construction is underway, leading to a strain on resources.

“If there’s a lot of projects going on throughout the region that can end up to escalated dollars on the bid process. So, we’re trying to work through that process to keep the dollars close to in-line with the budget and we might have to make some modest adjustments to those budgets but, right now, we feel like we can work through all of those,” Leach added.

TV6 will continue to follow these NMU projects as they progress.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.