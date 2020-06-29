TV6 Craft Show Schedule

TV6 has 4 craft shows for 2020. Sign up today to be a part of these exciting shows. For information about registration, please email TV6Craftshow@gmail.com or call 906-202-1978.

2020 SHOW SCHEDULE

Spring Craft Show - Ruth Butler Building - Escanaba

Showtimes: CANCELED

Mother's Day Craft Show - NMU Superior Dome - Marquette

Showtimes: CANCELED

Thanksgiving Craft Show - Ruth Butler Building - Escanaba

Showtimes: Friday, November 27, 2020, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Saturday, November 28, 2020, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Craft Show - NMU Superior Dome - Marquette

Showtimes: Friday, December 4, 2020, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.Saturday, December 5, 2020, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Sunday, December 6, 2020, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission for all TV6 Craft Shows is: $2.00 for Adults, Kids 12 and under free.

Vendor set-up times:

Spring Craft Show - Ruth Butler Building - Escanaba - CANCELED

Mother’s Day Craft Show - NMU Superior Dome - Marquette - CANCELED

Thanksgiving Craft Show - Ruth Butler Building - Escanaba - Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, November 27, 2020, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Christmas Craft Show - NMU Superior Dome - Marquette - Friday, December 4, 2020, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendor tear-down times:

Spring Craft Show - Ruth Butler Building - Escanaba - CANCELED

Mother’s Day Craft Show - NMU Superior Dome - Marquette - CANCELED

Thanksgiving Craft Show - Ruth Butler Building - Escanaba - Saturday, November 28, 2020, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Christmas Craft Show - NMU Superior Dome - Marquette - Sunday, December 6, 2020, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

About TV6 Craft Shows:

TV6 Craft Shows have become the most popular shows in the U.P. and are well attended by both quality crafters and interested buyers. Each crafter is juried to ensure that all items are handmade by the crafter. We do not allow buy/sell items at our shows. TV6 Craft Shows are advertised extensively on local TV6, FOX UP, in local newspapers and on local radio stations. In-ground signs and flyers are posted where permitted.