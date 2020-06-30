Meet the Team

TV6 Sales Team

Kara Damm - Local Sales Manager - kdamm@wluctv6.com

Cody Smith - Digital Sales Manager - csmith@wluctv6.com

Gene Desonia - Account Executive - gdesonia@wluctv6.com

Mary Myers - Account Executive - mmyers@wluctv6.com

Veronica Tackman - Account Executive - vtackman@wluctv6.com

Tanya Wynkoop - Account Executive - twynkoop@wluctv6.com

Erin Berry - Account Executive - eberry@wluctv6.com

Max McPherson - Account Executive - mmcpherson@wluctv6.com

TV6 Creative Services Team

L to R : Nick Terbrack – Producer; Justin Verigin – Producer; Scott Zerbel – Marketing and Creative Services Manager; and Lance Carter – Senior Producer. (Alissa Pietila)

TV6 Advertising Pioneers

TV6 pioneered television advertising and commercial production in Upper Michigan. Since 1956, area businesses have relied on the Creative Services Department at TV6 to produce effective television commercials to help connect businesses with potential customers. And they relied on TV6 to deliver that message.

Over the years TV6 Creative Services have produced thousands of custom commercials designed to meet each client’s budget and marketing goals. From the early days of film production to today’s world of HD and 4K digital production, Creative Services have always brought creativity, the latest in production techniques and technology to each and every project.

TV6′s production capabilities include studio and field-based productions. TV6 has studio space available with multi-camera capabilities plus the largest indoor green screen in the region. Field production equipment includes a DJI Phantom 4 Pro Plus Drone with three certified and insured pilots in-house, portable green screen and backdrops, Sony FS5 with prime lens kit, variety of portable lights, sound equipment package, a gimbal, slider, tripods and a team of professional and experienced production personnel to operate it. We also have an extensive local and national stock footage library available plus and extensive music library with over 60,000 cuts to choose from. But the needs of our advertisers has evolved far beyond television commercial production and TV6 has evolved along with it. From graphic design, to web design to video production, TV6 creates the support material needed for our client’s multi-platform marketing campaigns. And those campaigns are developed and managed by the TV6 Sales Team.

Combine TV6 Creative Services and the TV6 Sales Team, with the power to reach an audience through TV6, FOX UP and TV6′s web site - UpperMichigansSource.com, and you have a winning formula for success!

We are a turn-key production facility and can handle your production from script to screen, or if you just need video shot or your project edited please give us a call. We provide free consultations and estimates. (906) – 315-4297.

Meet The TV6 Creative Services Team

Scott Zerbel - Marketing and Creative Services Manager

Scott was born and raised in Marquette, Michigan. His family can be traced back four generations in the area. After graduating from Marquette Senior High School Scott spend time working for the LS&I Railroad. He would eventually leave to attend Northern Michigan University where he would earn a BS in Broadcasting with a Filmmaking minor. We would be awarded Outstanding Senior in the Broadcasting Department at NMU. Scott also received a graduate tuition scholarship to continue his education at NMU earning a Masters of Arts in Education in Filmmaking. While working on his Master’s Degree Scott would join the staff at WLUC-TV6 in August of 1984 in the Production Department. That was the beginning of his 35 plus year career at TV6. He broadcasting career includes; Co-host/Producer for Upper Michigan Today and Upper Michigan Tonight, Local Program Manager, Newsroom Manager, Executive Producer – Marketing, Creative Services Director, and currently is the Marketing/Creative Services Manager at WLUC-TV6. In addition, Scott was an Adjunct Associate Professor in the Department of Art & Design at Northern Michigan University from 1987-2008. Throughout his career Scott has received numerous awards for his work including; (7) National Telly Awards, (24) Michigan Association of Broadcasters Awards, (7) Michigan Associated Press Awards, (2) National Association of Broadcasters Iris Awards, (1) National Finalist Vision Award. Scott has been recognized for his work on promotions, commercials, long-form videos and television programs. His work has been viewed, locally, regionally and nationally.

Lance Carter - Senior Producer

Lance was born at the Portsmouth New Hampshire Naval Hospital, in Kittery Maine. You read that right. His hospital birth certificate says he was born in New Hampshire, but his state birth certificate is from Maine. The hospital is located on an island, in a river that separates the two states. Being a child of a career navy man, Lance has lived in many different towns up and down the East Coast, and in Georgia before moving to Michigan. He is a Graduate of Northern Michigan University with BFA in Filmmaking and is also a proud graduate of Kellogg Community College, located in Battle Creek Michigan. Lance is a Senior Producer in the Creative Services department, and has worked for TV6 for over 20 years. Lance’s first job in television was at WUHQ-41, an ABC affiliate located in Battle Creek. He has worked freelance for many nation tv productions including ESPN/ESPN2, TNT/TBS, and NBCSN. Also he has been the White House Pool Camera operator for two presidential visits, three if you count Al Gore. Although he will never be a Yooper, Lance is married to one and has a Yooper kid and a Yooper dog. His favorite part of working in television is that every day is different.

Nick Terbrack - Producer

Nick Terbrack grew up in Traverse City, MI and moved to the U.P. to attend Northern Michigan University. Upon graduation Nick went to work for WLUC in production working as a director on newscasts and other programming. After 5 years of directing, in 2011, Nick moved into Creative Services at WLUC. While in creative services, Nick has won several awards for his work. In addition to his role in creative services, Nick has worked on live broadcasts and taped programing including NHL Hockey and a reality program. Nick also produced and hosted three seasons of XUP, a show about action sports in the U.P., which aired on FOXUP. Outside of work you’ll find Nick out on the water in the summer boating and fishing, in the woods hunting in the fall, or skiing and snowmobiling in the winter.

Justin Verigin - Producer

Born and raised in Marquette, my passion for audio/video production goes back to my early teenage years, when I couldn’t go a day without picking up my guitar or drum sticks and trying to create something unique. I started by recording makeshift music videos on a digital camera that ran on AAA batteries. This passion eventually lead me to pursue a Media Production and New Technology degree at NMU. Just a few days after graduation, I began working at TV6 as a Master Control Operator. Even though my initial responsibilities weren’t focused on audio/video production, I continued to feed my passion by working on personal projects in my free time. Within a couple of years, I found myself technical directing the TV6 and FOXUP evening newscasts and producing promotional material for the station during the day. After 5 years of service at TV6, I was granted the opportunity to pursue my passion for video production full time as a Creative Producer.

Why work with TV6, FOX UP, and Upper Michigan’s Source?

TV6 and FOX UP are more than just TV Stations. We are ingrained in the community. People all across the Upper Peninsula have been tuning into WLUC for more than 60 years. TV6 and FOX UP are as much a part of your lives as we are your business.We work to be your business’s one-stop media consulting shop. Two market-leading television stations in the Upper Peninsula along with the powerhouse of UpperMichigansSource.com and our digital audience acquisition products that reach desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, all work to increase your brand recall. TV6 will work with you to be sure that you are comfortable with your advertising decisions and conduct ongoing reviews of the success of your campaign.Your account executive will work with you to develop a highly effective campaign for your business. They will meet with you to learn about your business, your target audience, and help craft the right message, before building a multi-screen campaign tailored just for you. Using local in-market research to pin point your audience, and where they can be found.

6 Productions

High Quality Production for TV and Digital

Our professional, multiple award-winning TV6 Creative Services team are experts in shooting, editing, sound and special effects. Whether you have a specific idea in mind, or none at all, our Creative Team will collaborate with you to make a TV commercial that’s an effective message to promote your business.TV6 also has vast array of production tools to help bring your vision to life. Whether it’s a quick and simple shoot and edit project, or a large, ongoing commercial campaign, or even a long-form video, we are here to serve our advertisers. While other production companies will charge high production rates, and a lot for little things, we can build you a commercial and deliver it to viewers at a very reasonable price. Free consultations and estimates available upon request. Contact Scott Zerbel at szerbel@wluctv6.com for more information.

Marshall Marketing

Marshall Marketing is an industry leading research and consulting company whose services are available in our market exclusively through WLUC TV6. Marshall Marketing surveys provide customized, market-specific, research and consulting utilizing the latest consumer survey methods. The survey results can assist your company in identifying and targeting consumer demographics, behavior, trends, market awareness, and media habits directly related to your business. Please take a moment to check out www.marshallmarketingusa.com for more details.

Digital

Digital Advertising is the fastest growing form of media outreach on the local level. This ever-changing medium has become a must for local businesses to reach their target audience with pinpoint accuracy and a strong message. Digital advertising also allows for full transparency, and real time analytics, which allows your campaign to adjust in a moment’s notice. Our team is constantly training on new digital products to make sure that your business’s campaign runs as effectively as possible.

Upper Michigan’s Source

With nearly 4 million average monthly page views UpperMichigansSource.com is one of regions most visited digital platforms, it truly is Upper Michigan’s Source for News, Weather and Sports. With the TV6 and FOX UP mobile app you can also be sure to reach an audience on the go, and direct them back to your website, or social media page.

Gray Digital Media

As a division of Gray Television, Inc., you can expect excellent marketing guidance and service from a highly trusted institution in our community. Gray Digital Media offers a full suite of digital solutions. We are a true digital agency so we are able to make recommendations based on what we think will work for you rather than just what we have to sell. We believe highly in transparency, so you can track your individual solutions as well as monthly reports, reviewed each month with your account executive to assess the success of your campaign.