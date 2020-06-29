Holiday Travel & TV6 Tropical Costa Rica Tour with Jennifer Perez.

TV6 has partnered with Holiday Travel and Collette for a trip to Tropical Costa Rica! TV6 Chief Meteorologist, Jennifer Perez, will be hosting the trip that runs from April 22 - 30, 2023.

The Tropical Costa Rica Tour includes visits to San Jose, Guanacaste and Monteverde. Highlights include a coffee plantation tour in the Central Valley, a visit to Monteverde Cloud Forest and a cruise on Lake Arenal.

The tour includes group transportation from Marquette to Airport, Round Trip Air from Austin Straubel Fld, Air Taxes and Fees/Surcharges and Hotel Transfers. The cost is $3,349 for single occupancy; $2,949 for double occupancy and $2,919 per person for triple occupancy. The nine-day tour rates include eight breakfasts and six dinners.

Prices are subject to change. Reserve your spot now and save.

For more information, contact Laura Chapman at Holiday Travel Vacations by calling 906-228-6355 or emailing her at laura@holiday-mqt.com. You also can visit their website at http://www.holidaytravelvacations.com.