Transfer students gain benefits, make connections at Bay College

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - National Transfer Student Week is Oct. 16 through 20.

At Bay College there are approximately 40% of students are pursuing transfer degrees.

Transfer students typically do their first two years of school at a community college, then transfer to a 4-year university. However, for some students, transferring doesn’t always mean moving.

“LSSU is on Bay’s campus, so it was a very easy transition from Bay to LSSU,” said senior Kaitlin Malanowski. “So, I took Bay classes at the same time I was taking LSSU classes.”

Lake Superior State University (LSSU) offers certain bachelor’s degrees and classes on the Bay campus, so transfer students like Malinowski can earn a 4-year degree without ever leaving Esky. Being a transfer student can provide other benefits that might not be available for students who go to large universities.

“I did it because it was a lot cheaper because I get to stay at home, and I don’t have to pay room and board and stuff like that,” Malinowski said.

She says tuition is also cheaper.

“When I was able to take Bay’s classes to earn my Gen Eds, it was a lot cheaper than paying for university classes,” continued Malinowski.

Math Professor Spencer Slade said Bay’s smaller class sizes also help students to make connections more easily.

“[Transfer students learn] how to build your community, advising, tutoring,” Slade said. “You’re learning about all that stuff from people who you know at Bay. You’re learning about community, and then when you leave, you’re ready to build that community again on your own.”

Slade said some students can feel overwhelmed in the large 200 to 300 person classes that are typical for freshmen and sophomores at a 4-year university. That’s exactly why Sophomore Ryan Strutzel chose to attend Bay.

“I feel like I wasn’t really fully ready to go into a 4-year university straight out of the get go,” Strutzel said. “I figured, start with a smaller school, get some classes, get some credits there and then transfer to a higher university.”

In the last 10 years, Bay College students have transferred to more than 300 different colleges and universities across the country.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.