Northern Michigan Wellbeing Center host open house ceremony

This was a picture of NMU staff and community leaders cutting the ribbon during NMU's Wellbeing open house.(WLUC)
This was a picture of NMU staff and community leaders cutting the ribbon during NMU's Wellbeing open house.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University continues to add more beneficial resources for students well-being.

On Thursday morning, NMU had a ceremony followed by an open house and tour to showcase its new Wellbeing Center. It houses the NMU Health Center and the Counseling and Consultation Services Center.

The University Wellbeing Center is a $6,500,000, 13,500-square-foot building. NMU staff said this facility opened in June and started accepting students in August.

NMU’s Vice President of People, Culture and Well-Being Rhea Dever said multiple students have already taken advantage of this new resource.

“This facility, because it was open at the beginning of the school year, has welcomed a number of students who might have specific needs related to physical and mental health already at this point, and obviously the goal is to make sure all the students feel comfortable coming and addressing whatever needs they might have from that standpoint,” Dever said.

For more information about the Wellbeing Center click here.

