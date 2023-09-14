NMU hosts annual college fair

NMU College Fair.
NMU College Fair.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 30 colleges, trade schools and other secondary education institutions were inside the Grand Ballrooms of the Northern Center Wednesday evening.

They were there for day five of Northern Michigan University’s College Fair. NMU takes the fair around to different cities across upper Michigan.

“The benefit of an event like this is that in 90 minutes, students can find out about dozens of places they could potentially attend, about scholarship opportunities, about making campus visits, financial aid is here as well. There are folks from state of Michigan programs like the tuition incentive program, and it’s all in one place,” NMU Assistant Director of Admissions said.

Michigan State University, Central Michigan University, Ferris State University and Minnesota North College were just some of the colleges at the event. Students say the fair gives them a chance to consider what they might want to study.

“I talked to Michigan State about agriculture and I thought that was really cool. I never thought I would want to go into agriculture or something like that, but it sounded really cool to me and I talked to the University of Michigan and that was really cool,” said MSHS Jr. Liam Thompson. “I talked about a summer program about doing field research for biology and ecology students. That sounded really cool to me.”

The college fair is an annual event for NMU. Teichman says it’s about finding the right fit for students’ higher education.

“I think what it’s really about is potentially finding your fit, making connections with staff that represent that college or university, and realizing this is an ongoing conversation, if you’re going to choose the destination for higher education for the next four years, it has to be the right fit for you,” Teichman added.

For those who missed this college fair, there’s another one at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

