New journeys begin during Northern Michigan University move-in day for 2023-2024 school year

By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday morning, cars with returning and new students filled the Woods Residence Hall’s parking lot at Northern Michigan University (NMU).

Both staff and students said move-in day can be nerve-wracking whether you are a freshman or senior. NMU Housing and Residence life director Catherine Hardenbergh said her job is to make things easy for students and parents.

“Every hall has tents with great really nice moving boxes, and we are helping students move in,” Hardenburgh said. “We have welcome crews here who are helping to unload cars and help students set up their rooms and just trying to give them a great big welcome along with creating a community right off the bat.”

NMU Senior and member of the move-in day welcome crew Brenna Filbey said for a lot of students, this is their first time being on their own and it can be scary. She said if new students want to make friends, there are a few events to attend.

“I actually recommended that they go to Wild Pups, which is this Sunday in The Lodge,” Filbey said. “There will also be tons of different welcome events this weekend that will be a ton of fun where students can go and meet new people.”

Freshman Belle Tregillis is from Iron Mountain, and she found a way to room with her friends. She also said NMU was her final choice because it’s just the right size.

“Because it’s small, but it’s big enough to where you feel like you are at a big enough campus and it’s close to home,” Tregillis said. “I am an hour and a half away, so if I need something, I can make it come easily and I just really liked the vibe here.”

NMU staff said during this entire week, they will be giving tours during orientations to show off new additions like the wellness center.

