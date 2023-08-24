MTU students begin to settle in during Move-In Week, prepare for Welcome Week activities.

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU) students have been busy this week settling in before the start of the Fall semester Monday.

For Move-In Week, groups of new students have been led around by tour guides, helping them get familiar with the campus. According to Interim Dean of Students Laura Bulleit, the week has gone very smoothly, with student organizations and even the MTU football team assisting students in getting set up last Friday.

“It is one of our favorite times of the year,” said Bulleit. “Seeing our new students arrive on campus, and the excitement, having their families here to help them move in. There were very few lines. We had a lot of help on campus.”

Bulleit said the university is expecting the student count this year to be “one of our largest classes in quite some time.” However, an exact count cannot be determined yet.

“We do a census state the second week of classes,” continued Bulleit. “We’ll have some more exact figures then.”

According to Bulleit, the students will have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks. To celebrate their first week on campus, students can participate in Welcome Week. Kicking off this Saturday, it features a variety of activities throughout, such as an afternoon in downtown Houghton and a Walmart takeover event. A full schedule can be found by clicking here.

However, that is not all. On September 8, another student event, Keweenaw Day, will be available for students to attend at the Centennial Park in Chassell.

“During the second week of classes, we have our annual K-Day event that happens at Chassell Park,” said Bulleit. “That’s our student organization fair where our new and returning students can visit with our registered student organizations and find something that they connect with. We have over 250.”

Bulleit said she hopes students enjoy their semester and all upcoming activities.

Additional changes to campus students can expect include the opening of the H-Stem Complex in the spring of next year. The Alumni Gateway project is also currently under construction outside of the Administration Building.

