High schoolers attend NMU’s Future Educator Camp

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - High school students had a chance to teach elementary schoolers this week.

It was NMU’s Seaborg Center’s first-ever Future Educator Camp. Fourteen high school students from across Michigan spent the week teaching elementary schoolers and learning how to be better educators.

They shadowed teachers from the Marquette area while teaching kids about things like robotics, coding, and STEM enrichment.

Organizers say the camp is a response to the nationwide teacher shortage.

“We’re excited because we’re recruiting students, but we also need teachers,” said Kristen White, NMU assistant professor of education. “A lack of teachers is a global crisis, so we feel like this is a great opportunity for students to see what it’s like to become a teacher shortage.”

After the elementary schoolers left for the week, the high schoolers attended an improv class led by James “Jimmy” Ludwig for more team-building exercises and tips to keep a classroom’s attention. The program was made possible by NMU’s Seaborg Center in collaboration with MI STEM Network.

