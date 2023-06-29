UP colleges react to SCOTUS banning affirmative action in college admissions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Supreme Court announced colleges are no longer allowed to consider race on their applications of admissions, ruling six to three against affirmative action in a case involving Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

NMU spokesperson Derek Hall said one of their main goals has always been to recruit a more diverse student body. He also said they use different strategies to recruit students such as college fairs and visiting students one on one.

Hall said this decision from the Supreme Court will not change anything regarding NMU’s admissions.

“We are much different than an institution like Harvard or the University of North Carolina where they are highly selective national universities,” said Hall. “We are a regional university, and as long as someone meets our admissions requirements, which is basically [having] a High School GPA, they’re admitted.”

Michigan Tech also said that today’s Supreme Court ruling doesn’t impact them because they don’t use race as a factor in the admissions process.

