NMU, MTU to celebrate fall commencement

By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Students from Northern Michigan University (NMU) and Michigan Technological University (MTU) will be flipping their tassels and tossing their caps Saturday, Dec. 16.

Tech undergraduate student speaker Aerith Cruz, of Chaska, Minnesota, and graduate speaker Sushree Dash of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India will address and celebrate the 350 graduates– including Cruz, who majored in management information systems with a minor in statistics, and Dash, earning her Ph.D. in applied physics.

NMU Assistant Department Head of Accounting and the MBA program in the College of Business, Stacy Boyer-Davis, will be the faculty keynote speaker for the commencement and will be joined by student speaker Rebekah Allen, an English-Creative Writing major.

Of the 530 Wildcat graduates, 397 are planning to celebrate their degrees by walking in NMU’s famed Superior Dome.

Michigan Tech’s commencement will take place Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be livestreamed here. NMU’s ceremony will also take place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be streamed at no-cost at the time of the event.

