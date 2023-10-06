Blackrocks Brewery stops Coconut Brown production

Blackrocks Brewery's farewell to Coconut Brown
Blackrocks Brewery's farewell to Coconut Brown(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blackrocks Brewery is saying goodbye to a beloved beer.

The brewery is no longer producing Coconut Brown, one of Blackrocks’ first three beers ever brewed. The decision came because of pricing and supply chain issues with coconuts. The brewery said it will bring the beer back in the future if those issues are fixed, but it has no plans to bring it back for now.

Blackrocks says it’s thankful for all of its Coconut Brown fans and hopes they find another favorite brew.

“We are just gobsmacked by the outcrying of support and love for Coconut Brown,” said David Manson, Blackrocks Brewery ambassador of fermentology. “I wish it was under different circumstances and we could keep it going, but we do appreciate the support.”

If you liked Coconut Brown, Blackrocks says you should try Six Sprocket, its new option for dark beer lovers.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers
No foul play is expected.
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found in Holmes Township identified
The Marquette Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying the subject or...
Marquette Police Department seeking help from public to identify subject tied to larceny
MSHDA logo
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
Iron Mountain Crash
Taxi runs red light in Iron Mountain, causing 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

Delta County Commissioner Bob Barron
Recall petition signatures for Delta County Commissioner Barron filed
The City of Marquette has been approved for a $583,750 Revitalization and Placemaking Program...
City of Marquette receives grant to transform vacant building into hub for arts, recreation
Staffers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources search for a water source in...
EGLE grants extension for DNR to develop safe drinking water source in Greenland Township
‘We won’t use bullying tactics’: UPPCO releases statement on scammers pretending to be utility workers