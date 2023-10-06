Blackrocks Brewery stops Coconut Brown production

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blackrocks Brewery is saying goodbye to a beloved beer.

The brewery is no longer producing Coconut Brown, one of Blackrocks’ first three beers ever brewed. The decision came because of pricing and supply chain issues with coconuts. The brewery said it will bring the beer back in the future if those issues are fixed, but it has no plans to bring it back for now.

Blackrocks says it’s thankful for all of its Coconut Brown fans and hopes they find another favorite brew.

“We are just gobsmacked by the outcrying of support and love for Coconut Brown,” said David Manson, Blackrocks Brewery ambassador of fermentology. “I wish it was under different circumstances and we could keep it going, but we do appreciate the support.”

If you liked Coconut Brown, Blackrocks says you should try Six Sprocket, its new option for dark beer lovers.

