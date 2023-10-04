State of Michigan, NMU provide tips on how to pay student loans

NMU campus wildcat
NMU campus wildcat(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the forgiveness from President Biden, payments for federal student loan borrowers will resume this month.

Institutions like Northern Michigan University (NMU) are devising ways you can be proactive on upcoming payments.

NMU Director of Financial Aid Mike Rotundo said a key tactic borrowers can use is a simple budget plan.

“They really should be working through a personal budget. Reviewing their budget plans, and what payments they’re making. Seeing that will help them identify what level of payment they can afford within their current financial structure,” Rotundo said.

The state of Michigan’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) created the Student Loan Payment Restart guide for what borrowers should do now. DIFS Director Anita Fox said the new page provides various resources pertaining to current loans.

“You’ll be able to get information on how to find who your loan servicer is. Because you need to know that if you want to contact them and find out, you know, when your payments are going to resume or how much they’re going to be,” Fox said. “Or if you’re having trouble making your payments, you think, wow, that’s going to be a lot for me with other debt I have.”

Rotundo says each loan is different amongst borrowers and requires a different approach.

“There’s a student loan repayment simulator, where it’ll take a look at based on their personal information what are the different repayment options so that they can select which plan fits with what their repayment strategies,” Rotundo said.

Both Rotundo and Fox say to contact your loan borrower to discuss how much you can pay off each month and which strategy suits you best.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Aaron Nowicki
Former UP priest found guilty of child sexually abusive activity
Sun and clouds
Record high broken for Oct. 3 at NWS Marquette
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Billerud's Escanaba mill temporarily lays off 280 of its roughly 830 workers.
Billerud begins idle, temporary layoffs
2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy: Owen Kinery
2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Chassell man injured after 2 vehicle crash in Houghton
Spotify to offer audiobook library for subscribers with 150k books; Trending Topics: Amelia's...
TV6 First Look at the Web 10/4/2023
Last year more than 2,000 people statewide were struck by a vehicle resulting in almost 200...
Michigan State Police highlight pedestrian safety during the month of October
The MSP urges both drivers and pedestrians to make sure they follow the rules in their...
Michigan State Police highlight pedestrian safety during the month of October