Par Planet to open in Marquette this October

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new mini-golf course is coming to Marquette.

Par Planet is opening in front of the Westwood Mall on Friday, Oct. 6. It features an 18-hole indoor course with blacklights and neon landscapes.

Golfers start with holes that highlight U.P. landmarks like Pictured Rocks and the Ore Dock. Along the way, they are abducted by aliens and must use their mini-golf skills to defeat extraterrestrials.

Par Planet’s co-owner, Jaime Padgett, says the experience is one of a kind.

“I don’t think there’s anything else in the world like this,” said Padgett. “This course was entirely conceived just for this specific community on our kitchen table. We’re excited to offer this very custom, unique experience.”

Padgett added that there’s something for everyone on the course.

“We’ve been careful to ensure that everyone can enjoy the course from small children to young couples. We’re very conscientious about the different skill levels, so if you’re an avid golfer then you’ll also enjoy the course.”

Par Planet will be open from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon until 8 p.m. on Sundays.

It will celebrate its grand opening with a host of prizes and promotions on Oct. 6.

