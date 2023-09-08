NMU Food Pantry is open for students, faculty

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Food Pantry is once again open to assist those who need it.

The Food Pantry is open to any student, staff or faculty member. They offer a bag of groceries a week to people who need a little bit of extra help.

The food comes from donations and from Feeding America, which the pantry partners with.

Breann Wallrapp, NMU Food Pantry co-director, said that providing proper nutrients helps create a proper learning environment.

“By providing them [with] food that they can have throughout the week it just helps you know as a whole person you need to be fed and you need to survive, and yes school is important but also basic needs are sometimes hard to provide for and so by having the food pantry we can help a little bit with that,” said Wallrapp.

If you’d like to donate to the NMU Food Pantry you can make monetary donations at the food pantry website, or food donations at 101B Gries Hall during the food pantry hours or during normal business hours at the Dean of Students office in the Hedgecock buidling.

The NMU Food Pantry is located at 101B Gries Hall on the NMU campus.

Fall hours for the food pantry are as follows:

· Monday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

· Tuesday 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Thursday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

· Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

