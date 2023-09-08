NMU Food Pantry is open for students, faculty

The Food Pantry is open to any student, staff or faculty member.
The Food Pantry is open to any student, staff or faculty member.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Food Pantry is once again open to assist those who need it.

The Food Pantry is open to any student, staff or faculty member. They offer a bag of groceries a week to people who need a little bit of extra help.

The food comes from donations and from Feeding America, which the pantry partners with.

Breann Wallrapp, NMU Food Pantry co-director, said that providing proper nutrients helps create a proper learning environment.

“By providing them [with] food that they can have throughout the week it just helps you know as a whole person you need to be fed and you need to survive, and yes school is important but also basic needs are sometimes hard to provide for and so by having the food pantry we can help a little bit with that,” said Wallrapp.

If you’d like to donate to the NMU Food Pantry you can make monetary donations at the food pantry website, or food donations at 101B Gries Hall during the food pantry hours or during normal business hours at the Dean of Students office in the Hedgecock buidling.

The NMU Food Pantry is located at 101B Gries Hall on the NMU campus.

Fall hours for the food pantry are as follows:

· Monday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

· Tuesday 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Thursday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

· Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
UPDATE: Suspect fired shots at troopers before being arrested for damaging MSP vehicles
This is a photo of the Norway Mountains ski resort trail, provided by Peter Brooks from the...
Norway Mountain will reopen next November for first time since 2018
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
UPDATE: Ironwood woman guilty of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County sentenced to prison
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot says scheme didn’t seem serious
Sawmill operator agrees to compliance with federal child labor laws after Wisconsin teen suffers fatal injuries operating dangerous machinery

Latest News

Organizers say you can take any glasses you like.
Ishpeming Lions to give free glasses to those in need
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post
Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post
Damage to Michigan State Police vehicles in Sault Ste. Marie
Rory the Resale Bus
906 Restyle’s nostalgic school bus “Rory” now part of resale shop