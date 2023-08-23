NMU President Brock Tessman delivers first Fall Convocation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brock Tessman delivered his first Fall Convocation as president of Northern Michigan University (NMU).

The Northern Center Ballroom was full of students, faculty and staff as he addressed where the university has been, where it is now and where it’s headed.

President Tessman said, with the largest incoming class in years and a solid budget, the university is well-positioned to plan for the future with some stability.

Tessman said the five pillars of his leadership structure involve bringing history together with new ideas and initiatives. Those five pillars include finance and administration, academic affairs, student affairs and success, the Northern student experience, and people, culture and wellbeing.

Tessman says the key to the university’s success is those who make student success possible.

“Our faculty and staff, they are the folks that make student success possible on this campus, and I mentioned it’s been a tough stretch, but there are so many positive trends and we’re going to do even more to make sure our faculty and staff are supported, so they can support our students,” said Tessman.

Tessman said the goals for down the road involve themes of planning and communication on the university level.

