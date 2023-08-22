Overnight storms rolling through before dwindling later Wednesday
Storms can turn severe, producing damaging hail plus locally heavy rain -- before subsiding into Wednesday afternoon.
NWS alerts in effect HERE.
A disruptive system from the Prairie Provinces of Canada sneaks atop the high pressure bubble centered over the North Central United States, bringing increasing rain and storm chances to the region -- isolated flash flooding, potentially damaging hail before subsiding later Wednesday. Though showers and storms diminish, muggy conditions and daytime heat can combine to elevate heat-illness risks especially in the Southern U.P. Wednesday afternoon.
Drier, cooler conditions refresh the region into the weekend as a Canadian Shield high builds up.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered showers and thunderstorms; heavier rain, thunderstorms pick up overnight; isolated flash floods, ponding, damaging hail possible; southeast winds gusting over 20 mph
>Lows: 50s/60
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy early with showers and thunderstorms, then tapering off west to east towards afternoon; hot and humid; heat index values over 90 possible over the southernmost portions of Upper Michigan (extreme caution heat index classification)
>Highs: 60s nearshore Lake Superior / Mid 80s farthest south
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with showers early; warm and humid
>Highs: 70s/80
Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms into the afternoon; heavy pockets of rain possible; mild and less humid
>Highs: 70
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny
>Highs: 60s/70
Monday: Increasing clouds with showers; mild
>Highs: 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 70
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.