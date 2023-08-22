Overnight storms rolling through before dwindling later Wednesday

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A disruptive system from the Prairie Provinces of Canada sneaks atop the high pressure bubble centered over the North Central United States, bringing increasing rain and storm chances to the region -- isolated flash flooding, potentially damaging hail before subsiding later Wednesday. Though showers and storms diminish, muggy conditions and daytime heat can combine to elevate heat-illness risks especially in the Southern U.P. Wednesday afternoon.

Drier, cooler conditions refresh the region into the weekend as a Canadian Shield high builds up.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered showers and thunderstorms; heavier rain, thunderstorms pick up overnight; isolated flash floods, ponding, damaging hail possible; southeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 50s/60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy early with showers and thunderstorms, then tapering off west to east towards afternoon; hot and humid; heat index values over 90 possible over the southernmost portions of Upper Michigan (extreme caution heat index classification)

>Highs: 60s nearshore Lake Superior / Mid 80s farthest south

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with showers early; warm and humid

>Highs: 70s/80

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms into the afternoon; heavy pockets of rain possible; mild and less humid

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Increasing clouds with showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70

