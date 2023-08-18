NMU Regional Police Academy honors new class of graduates

A new class of officers swear in during their graduation ceremony.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new class of police officers is heading to the communities where they will be serving.

The NMU Regional Police Academy held its graduation ceremony on Friday. All 29 of the cadets are already employed in agencies around Michigan.

Director Lt. Kenneth Love said this class is special.

“This class has been remarkable with the things they have endured to go through the 15 weeks on a personal level. They’ve been dedicated, and it’s probably one of the most dedicated classes we’ve had. Of course, they’re all employed, so that adds a little bit more to it,” Love said.

This graduating class comes during a statewide officer shortage.

“These communities have such a need for officers. Even with the 29 recruits we put out, there are still many departments out there that have multiple openings. I see our academies in the next few years being like this,” Love said.

Love said many graduates from the program are hired by U.P. law enforcement agencies.

“Our academies have a high standard,” Love said. “We turn out quality recruits, approximately 80% of officers in local and sheriff departments and universities went through the Northern Academy. Our main reason for being is to provide officers to the Northern part of Michigan.”

Ishpeming native Devin Tasson is one of the graduates. He was hired by the Marquette City Police Department.

“You envision a moment all the time in your head and it’s just great to be here,” Tasson said. “I mean, I’m just excited now to get out there and do what I’ve been training for the last four months.”

Tasson said he is excited to protect his community.

“The instructors were phenomenal,” Tasson said. “I can’t thank them enough, they come from all over the U.P. These instructors give up their time to teach us and with all their knowledge. It’s just wonderful, I enjoy it so much.”

Love said the work of the academy is ongoing and preparation for the next group of cadets begins in October.

