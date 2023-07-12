Central Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan University Archives receive award

The Historical Society of Michigan’s Superior Award was given to the group due to leadership and service in preserving historical records.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Central Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan University Archives has received an award for their archiving efforts.

The Historical Society of Michigan’s Superior Award was given to the group due to leadership and service related to UPLINK. The UPLINK program puts in the effort to digitize and preserve historical records of institutions around the Upper Peninsula.

Annika Peterson, UPLINK digital project manager, said a lot of researchers don’t have the money or time to travel to institutions with physical records.

“This allows them to get access to a broader variety of records. For historical societies, if they don’t currently have an online presence, UPLINK helps them promote their existence,” said Peterson. “If people don’t know they exist, people won’t go to see their collections.”

Digital archives and collections can be found on the NMU or UPLINK website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Gilmour was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Crystal Falls man.
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
Tavaris Lee Jackson is charged with murder in the death of Harley Corwin.
Escanaba man charged with murder of Harley Corwin
22-year-old Harley Corwin had previously been reported missing to Escanaba Public Safety.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin
Aurora Borealis
Northern Lights could be intense this week in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Marquette Junior Yacht Club begins annual sailing lessons
Key preparations underway for Downtown Marquette Blueberry Festival
UPHS – Marquette prepares new location for services still at former hospital
Miners Falls Road to temporarily close July 17
Boy injured after falling 40 feet while rock climbing in Ishpeming