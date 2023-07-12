Central Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan University Archives receive award

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Central Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan University Archives has received an award for their archiving efforts.

The Historical Society of Michigan’s Superior Award was given to the group due to leadership and service related to UPLINK. The UPLINK program puts in the effort to digitize and preserve historical records of institutions around the Upper Peninsula.

Annika Peterson, UPLINK digital project manager, said a lot of researchers don’t have the money or time to travel to institutions with physical records.

“This allows them to get access to a broader variety of records. For historical societies, if they don’t currently have an online presence, UPLINK helps them promote their existence,” said Peterson. “If people don’t know they exist, people won’t go to see their collections.”

Digital archives and collections can be found on the NMU or UPLINK website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.