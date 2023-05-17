Experts offer safety advice, fishing tips as Walleye season opens

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Walleye fishing season has officially begun in Big and Little Bay De Noc near Gladstone.

Now that the snow melted, the Walleye fishing season has officially begun in Delta County. However, experts say there are a few rules to remember.

Bayshore Resort Bait and Tackle Owner Jon Creten said the first thing to do is make sure your boat is equipped with the necessary safety equipment.

“Your fire extinguisher, your signal gun, life jackets, ankle rope, tow rope, all that kind of stuff, and of course your tackle and bait,” said Creten.

At the DNR’s Thompson State Fish Hatchery in Manistique, Fisheries Biologist Randy Espinoza said boat safety is something that should be taken seriously.

“Make sure you have your life jackets and make sure your boats are in working order, get all your lures organized and ready to roll,” said Espinoza. “If you’re going on any body of water, you are looking for different structures and obviously look for other boats and see where they’re at.”

Espinoza also said one of the most efficient ways to fish is to fish in the dark.

“Walleyes are more adaptable to low light conditions, so a lot of people like to target them in lower light conditions but definitely you can catch them during the day as well,” said Espinoza.

Creten went on to say because the Bay area is a protected area, there are a few rules you must follow.

“You are allowed to catch five fish per day per person and the minimum size is 15 inches,” said Creten. “You can only have one over 23 inches because we are in the slot area up here.”

Both Creten and the DNR said Walleyes are generally safe to handle. However, they do have teeth, and this means you can’t grab the fish’s lip the way you would a bass.

