Iron River Beautification Committee kicks off spring cleanup

The committee has completed projects like berm cleanups, hanging baskets and trash pickups.
The committee has completed projects like berm clean-ups, hanging baskets, and trash pick-ups.
The committee has completed projects like berm clean-ups, hanging baskets, and trash pick-ups.(wluc)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Half a dozen volunteers cleaned up more than 20 bags of trash across Iron River trails and roads Friday. They are a part of the Iron River Beautification Committee that was formed last year.

“Just like your home, it is good to spring clean your city,” said Rick Kinsey, Iron River Beautification Committee founder. “You have the grass all knocked down; the runoff has caused a lot of different areas that have trash. It is good to clean it up this time of year.”

The committee has completed projects like berm clean-ups, hanging baskets and trash pick-ups. In its second summer, Kinsey said he wants the beautification committee to complete additional projects.

“We are going to have an ‘adopt a berm’ program where local businesses and organizations can adopt a chunk of berms, where they can put as many flowers or as little as they want,” Kinsey said. “We are also going to be re-doing some of the corners where there is a lot of grass right now. We are going to get those back to wood chips.”

During last year’s spring trash cleanup, volunteers picked up 1,200 pounds of trash. Kinsey said he wants to top it this weekend. The goal of the beautification committee is to keep Iron River a visually attractive city.

“It’s nice to look at,” said Leeann Kirkpatrick, volunteer. “It is good for the environment and we don’t want to leave this garbage around for years to come.”

In its first year, the committee has about a dozen community members that will attend meetings and help.

“As a volunteer organization, you learn a lot every year and every year, you got to hope to grow,” Kinsey said.

Kinsey said the organization will meet on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the library. Anyone is welcome.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
The roof collapsed on the south side of the building.
Roof of Marquette business collapses, heavy snow possible cause
Left to Right: Chase Sizemore, 31, John Wodie, 53, Danielle Brannigan, 35, Thomas Grimm, 56
4 arrested on meth-related charges in Gogebic County

Latest News

NMU Pinning Ceremony 2023
NMU welcomes new graduating class of nurses
It aims to raise awareness about the disproportionate number of indigenous people, especially...
UP indigenous tribes call for raised awareness of violence on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons awareness day
This is the first time the shop has been under new ownership since it’s open in 2014.
Downtown Marquette self-serve dessert shop under new ownership
They’re urging people to report their residential flood damages, no matter how small.
Marquette County urges residents to report flood damage
Those in attendance wished them well and thanked them for their continued service over the years.
Alger County Board of Commissioners discuss resignations