Paczki are first come, first serve at Huron Mountain Bakery

Staff recommend picking up your paczki early as HMB anticipates selling all 15,000 of its Fat Tuesday treat
A customer orders paczki at Huron Mountain Bakery.
A customer orders paczki at Huron Mountain Bakery.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Fat Tuesday, AKA, the one day a year you can get your hand on a paczki.

Huron Mountain Bakery is just one U.P. sweet spot serving the Fat Tuesday treat.

Marquette’s bakery is open until 7:00 p.m. and Ishpeming is closing its doors at 6:00.

There are 10 different flavors and 15,000 paczki in total being served up at Huron Mountain Bakery today only.

You can also pick up a king cake or your other favorite Huron Mountain offerings, keeping in mind that the bakery stopped its production of regular donuts for paczki for the day.

Huron Mountain Bakery has 10 flavors of paczki and king cakes, available for Fat Tuesday only.

Huron Mountain Bakery is no longer accepting advance orders on paczki. They are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Staff recommends picking them up as early in the day as you can.

Rachel Freeman of Huron Mountain Bakery talks about the history of paczki and which flavors are likely to sell out first at the shop.

