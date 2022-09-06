33rd Parade of Nations prepares to march in Houghton County

This year features the return of both multicultural food following the parade and the float contest
By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County’s 33rd Parade of Nations is just over a week away.

Students from Michigan Tech University (MTU) and Finlandia University, along with community members will march together representing dozens of cultures.

“Unless you’ve been to the United Nations in New York City, for example, you won’t have the chance to see this many flags from this many countries represented at one time,” said Parade Coordinator Cindy Lysne.

The theme of this year’s parade is ‘The World is One’.

So far, 25 nations have registered to march in the parade, but 60 to 80 are expected to be represented through flags.

“They don’t have to be from that country to carry a flag,” added Lysne. “It could be a country they visited and they really loved, it could be a country they have a connection to, or it could be a country they are from.”

One of the biggest draws this year is the return of multicultural foods after the parade.

Ranit Karmakar, an MTU student and member of the food committee, says it’s a great opportunity to see a diverse range of foods in one space.

“This is probably one of the very few times you get to experience and taste food from a different culture and community from different parts of the world,” said Karmakar. “Be there early and try and taste them before they’re gone.”

Food will only be take-out at the Dee stadium because of COVID-19 concerns, and there will be no dancing or song performances.

The float contest will also be returning this year, offering a $300 prize for first place.

The Parade starts at Quincy Green in Hancock at 11 a.m. on Sept.17th.

For more information, visit the Parade of Nations information page here.

