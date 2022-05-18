Advertisement

Glow Sculpting Spa currently offering laser hair removal deal

UMT episode 33 explores the alternative hair removal option
Tia receives laser hair removal treatment at Glow Sculpting Spa.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Negaunee Public School District is looking for a new type of employee and Marquette’s Planning Commission is moving forward with a plan to develop land near the Kauffman Sports Complex.

UMT episode 33 takes a look at new developments in Marquette, a new type of employee at Negaunee Public Schools, and a baby giraffe with prosthetic legs.

Glow Sculpting Spa’s co-owner Jamie Thayer joined UMT for a look into the med spa’s laser treatment options.

Thayer explains how laser hair removal works and Tia Trudgeon shares her experience.

And finally, a look at two studies pertaining to your brain health.

You can keep up to date with all of Glow’s promotions and offerings on Facebook and Instagram. You can learn more about the spa’s services at glowmqt.com.

Links to stories from the first segment of Upper Michigan Today episode 33: 2 more south Marquette marijuana retailers, north Marquette development move forward and Negaunee Public Schools to hire school resources officer.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

