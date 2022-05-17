Negaunee Public Schools to hire school resources officer

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee students will have a school resources officer working in their district next year.

The City of Negaunee and the Negaunee Public School District have entered into a two-year intergovernmental professional services agreement, where the city will provide a full-time certified police officer, to act as a school resources officer. TV6 & FOX UP first reported on the agreement after last week’s city council meeting.

According to a news release from City Manager Nate Heffron and NPS Superintendent Dan Skewis, both entities have been working on this proposal over the last year. The agreement specifies that the officer will be present in the Negaunee schools during the school year and work as a regular patrolman when the district is on breaks. The school resources officer is slated to begin their duties to start the 2022-23 school year.

The officer will provide safety and counseling services to students, teachers, administrators, and parents within the school system and after-hours programs, as well as assist in the preparation of, and training for emergency preparedness plans and/or other circumstances that arise.

The school district will be responsible for 60-percent of all costs associated with the officer and is seeking state and federal grants. The city will cover the remaining 40-percent. The officer will serve as a City of Negaunee police officer and be under the direct supervision of the police chief.

