Marquette City Planning Commission approves two marijuana retail sites

Marijuana consumption site
Marijuana consumption site(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Planning Commission approved special land use permits for two marijuana retail facilities.

Both sites will be located on south front street and will run as marijuana retail sites, with one also serving as a designated consumption establishment and growing site. It caused concern for one commissioner.

“You’re not allowed to consume and then drive but that is something that will happen just like people who drink and drive home from bars. So I have concerns with an establishment where it’s consumed on the premises,” said commissioner Nathan Frishkorn.

The consumption site was approved by the commission with a 3-1 vote. The outlying vote was from Frishkorn.

