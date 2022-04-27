Escanaba Country Club opens new restaurant

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new Escanaba restaurant celebrated its opening with a large crowd from the community.

Mulligan’s is now open, inside the Escanaba Country Club. The restaurant hosted a ribbon-cutting with the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

Jeff Rae, Escanaba Country Club’s General Manager, says he’s wanted to rebrand the original restaurant for a while.

“When you have the beautiful patio with the beautiful view, with the 18th hole where you can watch people finish a round and enjoy a little acoustic music by Cory Williams, I don’t think there’s another place where you’re going to get that feel,” he said.

Rae wants the community to know that even though it’s a country club, everyone is welcome to visit the restaurant and golf course.

