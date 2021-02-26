“The OC” redesigned

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The former home of “The Caddyshack Nightclub” and “The Oaks Supper Club” is now known as “The Oaks Caddyshack” or “The OC” for short.

“It’s going to be the Oaks supper club during the day, then 10 o’clock at night it’s going to a transformation into the Caddyshack night club,” said Tracy Thompson, owner of The OC.

Thompson finalized on the building in December of last year and after a month of renovations, he was ready to open.

“I designed it and took out walls and we added some walls. We completely re-design the kitchen and added pizzas to the menu,” said Thompson.

Although everything else is in place, Thompson is still waiting for a liquor license. He hopes it will be delivered within two weeks.

Thompson also purchased an Orange Door music system. It allows him to play music from today, and back 80 years, catering to all generations.

“Where you can set up the videos to come on the TVs and it’s like the old MTV videos where it just shows a band playing from different positions,” said Thompson.

The OC also sits on an 18-hole golf course. With new hours, Thompson hopes to bring in more people.

“I plan on opening the golf course at seven or eight in the morning on weekends and having lunch available to the golfers when they make the turn,” said Thompson.

He plans to have a “Topgolf” style tournament with a lighted driving range.

“The ones to get closer to those targets or hit the targets will win the wager if there’s any betting going on,” said Thompson.

With most food made from scratch, longer hours and new golf tournaments, Thompson is excited to share his restaurant with the community.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.