Studio theater lessons newly available

Local dance studio to begin acting and voice lessons
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new opportunity in Marquette for kids and teens to get involved in local theater.

Studio Theatre with Liz offers hour-long private or semi-private acting or voice lessons. The sessions take place at New Attitudes Dance Studio, but students are not required to be enrolled in dance classes. Lessons are available to youth ages eight through 18, and all skill levels are welcome. No acting experience is necessary and each session will vary depending on the skills the student wants to improve.

“So the session will look different based on the individual needs of the student, whether they’re a beginner or advanced,” explains Liz Grugin. “And we will work on some vocal coaching, we will work on stage presence, we will work on some acting tips and maybe even some dance tips as well. Just basically whatever the individual needs of the student are, that’s what we will work on.”

Grugin encourages anyone who wants to hone their acting skills or simply gain confidence to sign up for a lesson.

You can reach out to her at liz.grugin@gmail.com or find her on Facebook at Studio Theatre with Liz Grugin.

