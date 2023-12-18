NMU, Innovate Marquette to host 2nd annual Innovation Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is once again teaming up with Innovate Marquette to host the second annual Innovation Week.

Innovation Week is a three-day professional development conference that aims to bring together thoughtful leaders, innovators, and creative minds in the Upper Peninsula. New this year is a pitch competition where entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to pitch business ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes.

Organizers say the event will be a great opportunity for entrepreneurs in rural areas.

“We know that industries thrive when they are innovative and encourage new thought,” said Kristin Tanner, Innovate Marquette SmartZone programs manager. “We want to bring people together for this conference so that they can learn something new, network, and make meaningful connections so that when they go back to their communities across the U.P., they can make an impact.”

Innovation Week will be Feb. 21-23, 2024, at Northern Michigan University. You can get tickets here.

