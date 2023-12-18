NMU, Innovate Marquette to host 2nd annual Innovation Week

Innovation Week 2024
Innovation Week 2024(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is once again teaming up with Innovate Marquette to host the second annual Innovation Week.

Innovation Week is a three-day professional development conference that aims to bring together thoughtful leaders, innovators, and creative minds in the Upper Peninsula. New this year is a pitch competition where entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to pitch business ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes.

Organizers say the event will be a great opportunity for entrepreneurs in rural areas.

“We know that industries thrive when they are innovative and encourage new thought,” said Kristin Tanner, Innovate Marquette SmartZone programs manager. “We want to bring people together for this conference so that they can learn something new, network, and make meaningful connections so that when they go back to their communities across the U.P., they can make an impact.”

Innovation Week will be Feb. 21-23, 2024, at Northern Michigan University. You can get tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Destrampe (left) has been missing since midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old man found dead in Baraga County
First responders at the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Iron Mountain, Dec. 15, 2023.
UPDATE: Pedestrian has ‘life-threatening’ injuries after Friday night crash in Iron Mountain
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking
snow
Windy & moderate lake effect snow increases today
Organizers said as young snowmobile racers crossed the finish line you could hear their...
Amsoil Snocross Championship attracts world-class racers to the Ultimate Winter Challenge

Latest News

Senator Ed McBroom
McBroom, Prestin, Markkanen to host energy town hall on Tuesday in Escanaba
Lake effect snow, gales subsiding through Tuesday morning -- drier midweek to come.
Winter weather alerts through Monday evening: accumulating snow, high winds
NMU Northern Enterprise Center Rendering
Gov. Whitmer approves funding for NMU’s Northern Enterprise Center
Barb Olsen, the creator of Kandles for Kids, joins Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today.
Kandles for Kids provides birthday gifts to UP foster youth