Get your skin winter-ready with the help of Glow Laser Aesthetics

Upper Michigan Today Monday, November 20.
Macy LaJoie and Jamie Thayer of Glow Laser Aesthetics join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson...
Macy LaJoie and Jamie Thayer of Glow Laser Aesthetics join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Embrace the winter glow this season with a skincare service tailored to your skincare needs.

On Monday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon delve into the world of winter skincare and explore the rejuvenating benefits of facials at Glow Laser Aesthetics.

But first, they talk Thanksgiving travel, dos and don’ts, and gratitude.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon talk about Thanksgiving travel, dos and don'ts, and gratitude.

Now, back to Glow Laser Aesthetics.

Owner Jamie Thayer pops in to chat about the services offered and a proposed timeline for getting them.

She recommends starting treatment six weeks before your desired date.

Jamie Thayer of Glow Laser Aesthetics talks about winter skincare and what her medical spa has to offer.

Thayer dives into the benefits of facials while Macy LaJoie starts the DermaGlow Clear facial on Tia.

Jamie Thayer and Macy LaJoie talk about winter skincare and the benefits of getting a facial.

Thayer shares skincare facts and myths.

Jamie Thayer and Macy LaJoie talk about skincare myths while Tia gets a facial.

Facts and myths continued.

Jamie Thayer and Macy LaJoie talk about skincare myths while Tia gets a facial.

If you can’t make it in for a facial, don’t fret.

Thayer shares tips for taking care of your skin at home.

Jamie Thayer shares skincare tips you can do at home.

Right now, Glow Laser Aesthetics is offering a BOGO %50 off promotion on all services.

How to book a service with Glow Laser Aesthetics.

You can view Glow Laser Aesthetics’ full list of services and book an appointment at glowmqt.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The Marquette Fire Department responded to a home on the 1800 block of Van Evera Avenue,...
Marquette house fire displaces 4 people, kills several pets
One of the Houghton Sno Bots robots.
4 UP middle school robotics teams qualify for state-level championship
Evan Dixon appeared over Zoom from inside the Houghton County Jail for arraignment, Nov. 17,...
Victim identified, suspect denied bond in Houghton bar shooting
Experts offer advice for Minnesota deer season opener next week
Iron Mountain recruits local hunters to cull deer population

Latest News

We are shining a light on some jobs in schools that don’t always get the credit they deserve.
Highlighting K.I. Sawyer Elementary school staff ahead of Thanksgiving
How to book a service with Glow Laser Aesthetics.
Upper Michigan Today - Glow Laser Aesthetics - get in touch
Jamie Thayer and Macy LaJoie talk about skincare myths while Tia gets a facial.
Upper Michigan Today - Glow Laser Aesthetics skincare fact or fiction
Jamie Thayer shares skincare tips you can do at home.
Upper Michigan Today - Glow Laser Aesthetics quick skincare fixes