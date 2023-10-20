Kingsford environmental science students take lesson outdoors to Wisconsin forest

SPREAD EAGLE, Wis. (WLUC) - Environmental science students at Kingsford High School took their lesson outside Friday.

Students met with forestry and surveying professionals in the Dorthy Fox Forest in Spread Eagle Wisconsin. The 16 KHS juniors and seniors learned about career opportunities and got their hands dirty.

Students helped foresters conduct surveys and plant trees.

“Plus, the importance of sustainable forestry and what it means economically to the area to the local mills. It is a combination of the importance of sustainable forestry and the importance of the local economy,” said Stu Boren, Dorthy Fox Forest forester.

This is the eighth year Kingsford students have worked with industry professionals.

“It is our job [as surveyors] to look at the records and look at a lot of history in the areas that we are surveying in. We look through the courthouse records and look through the original surveyor’s notes and analyze what we are finding in the field as to what they found many years ago,” said Krystal Sikora, a professional land surveyor.

Professional surveyors and foresters hope students leave with a new perspective on environmental science.

