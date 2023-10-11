Michigan DNR holds virtual public meeting on Talon Michigan’s request for mineral leases

(WLUC) - A Minnesota mining company wants to prospect thousands of acres of land in the western and central Upper Peninsula.

However, before it can explore the area for nickel, the company needs approval from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The DNR hosted an online meeting on Wednesday discussing Talon Michigan’s request for direct metallic mineral leases.

The DNR started the meeting by discussing the company’s application and how it could affect the U.P.

“The request is to explore or develop metallic minerals. A total of 23,288.40 acres were requested, consisting of 604 for DNR managed parcels,” DNR Minerals Management Analyst Ken Babcock said.

The land spans across in Baraga, Houghton, Iron and Marquette counties.

“A lease alone does not grant or less you the right to mine, it simply gives them the exclusive right to explore and develop metallic minerals in the described areas. Further permission would be required from local, state and federal authorities before any explorations or developmental activities could occur,” Babcock said.

The area is already home to the only operating nickel mine in the United States, Eagle Mine. The DNR said nickel demand has risen because the mineral is a key component in electric vehicle batteries.

Talon acquired an interest in the land last year. The company hopes to open a nickel mine near Tamarack, Minnesota and already has a deal to supply nickel to Tesla from that project.

Everyone who spoke during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting expressed opposition. One participant said she is against the possible exploration by Talon because of Upper Michigan’s proximity to Lake Superior.

“We need clean water to survive. These minerals are not needed for our survival please protect our most natural resource water and I do not allow this exploratory drilling to move forward. It is too dangerous,” a participant attending the meeting said.

The DNR said it will take public comment into consideration and decide how to move forward with Talon’s lease application. They also said if a lease were approved, it would not be issued sooner than Jan. 1.

