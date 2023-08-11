NMU researchers examine hemp’s role in PFAS cleanup efforts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Researchers at Northern Michigan University are looking into how hemp can be used to remove PFAS chemicals.

Dr. Lesley Putman poured sludge containing PFAS on hemp plants as part of a study at NMU. Putman is looking into how hemp could be used to remove PFAS chemicals from the ground.

“I’ve done lab experiments testing hemp to see if it can take up PFAS from a hydroponic solution and from greenhouse pots and it has been able to do that,” Putman said. “So, this is the next step is to bring It outdoors to something more applicable.”

Putman says the research is the first of its kind in the state. Sludge from the Marquette wastewater treatment plant is being mixed with PFAS to test how the hemp responds.

Putman says she is looking at one particular PFAS compound.

“Not all of them are toxic but some are and the particular PFAS that we’re looking at is PFOS which is Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid and that one is the one for which there’s evidence that it’s toxic,” Putman said.

She says while she doesn’t know the results yet, this research could impact how PFAS is cleaned from the soil in the future.

“My fantasy would be to have hemp growing at the bottom of a landfill to help control the leachate because the leachate is known to contain PFOS,” Putman said.

NMU Senior Anna Novak is acting as the research assistant on the study. Novak says being involved in groundbreaking research like this is just one of the benefits of attending NMU.

“I have big dreams of just pursuing research, being in academia and anything I could do to dip my toes or get my feet wet in this area is so beneficial, and especially with this, working directly with hemp and plants. It’s really given me a leg up I think,” Novak said.

Putman says she will continue to monitor the plants until the first frost and will then share her results from the study.

