Remembering Jack Hubbard: Alger County leader dies at 67

BURT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A prominent Alger County leader suddenly died earlier this week.

According to his obituary, 67-year-old Jack Hubbard of Grand Marais died at the Munising Memorial Hospital on Monday May 15.

Hubbard served the community in many ways. He was Fire Chief, a Burt Township Trustee for 8 years, and the Burt Township Supervisor for 6 years.

Hubbard’s major accomplishment as the supervisor was having the Grand Marais Break Wall built. He also served as Alger County Road Commission Chairman and was active with the Grand Marais Snotrails Grooming Association.

Hubbard ran for the 109th District seat in the Michigan House of Representatives in 2012.

He and his wife own the Dunes Motel in Grand Marais.

Services will be held at the Grand Marais United Methodist Church on Tuesday, May 23 at 1 p.m. A public visitation will be held before the service beginning at 11 a.m.

