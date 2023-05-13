Hancock First United Methodist Church to hold pie social, annual book sale Saturday

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Pie and books will be up for grabs Saturday, as the Hancock First United Methodist Church will be offering both with its pie social and annual used book sale.

The church has held the book sale for over a decade, which offers a wide selection of books from various categories and genres.

Puzzles, DVDs and sheet music will also be available for purchase.

Each year, new books are gathered to be used in the sale, making each one different.

“We have volunteers that start sorting the donations that come in from the congregation, and many times they come in from the community,” Book Sale Co-Chair Lisa Gregg. “We pride ourselves on the way we sort the categories.”

The social will be held in the church’s hall.

There will be several types of pies available, such as chocolate pecan, key lime, and blueberry.

“The pie sale is held by the United Women of Faith here at Hancock First United Methodist Church,” continued Gregg. “Along with the pie, there will be coffee.”

Organizers hope visitors take advantage of the chance to meet up with friends.

“It’s a great time for fellowship, and after the winter that we’ve had, I think we’re all ready for a little bit of nice weather and fellowship,” added Gregg.

A slice of pie and coffee will be $3.50.

All proceeds will be divided between 31 Backpacks and victims of earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

