Jack Pine Lodge to expand campground

Jack Pine Lodge
Jack Pine Lodge(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. campground is expanding this summer.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development awarded Jack Pine Lodge in Manistique with a Rural Development Fund Grant this year. Jack Pine plans to use that money to expand its campground. It plans to double its number of campground sites from 34 to 68.

Jack Pine says the project may be complete this summer.

“We hope to begin construction over the next couple of weeks,” said Kevin Knaffla, Jack Pine Lodge owner. “Then, hopefully throughout the summer, we have electric water and sewer sites going in. Our goal is to have it completed by the end of the summer.”

Some of the campsites will be rustic, but most will be equipped with electric water and 50-amp service.

