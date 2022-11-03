Keweenaw Co-op to hold public chili cook-off at future location

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock is preparing to hold a public chili cook-off on Saturday.

Co-op staff and its Board of Directors will make a variety of different chilis and let participants sample each and vote for the “Best Chili in the Keweenaw.”

“We’re inviting the community to come and vote for the best chili that we have in the Keweenaw,” said Keweenaw Co-op Capital Campaign Coordinator Cynthia Hodges. “They can come and check the location of our new store and also taste some fine chili.”

The cook-off is set at the co-op’s future location on 612 Quincy Street. There is no charge for admission.

A capital campaign for the co-op’s new location began in May, with the goal of raising $1,000,000 from the community.

This would be to eliminate bank interest from costs associated with the new location’s construction.

Hodges hopes that the cook-off will also be a way to meet potential investors.

“We’ll have some renderings of what the new store might look like, and also share some information about how the local community can invest in the co-op,” said Hodges. “Right now we’re looking to raise $1,000,000 in investments from the local community, and we’re at about $860,000, so we’re almost there.”

The cook-off will run from 3 until 5 p.m.

For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.