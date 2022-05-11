Keweenaw Co-op takes next step towards new location

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - $1 million is the goal the Keweenaw Co-op is looking to achieve in order to finance the construction of its new building in downtown Hancock.

They are seeking community support to help reach this objective.

“We’re getting local investors to invest in the project, and so we have an informational session here, they’re going to be learning a little about the investment campaign, and a little about the project,” said General Manager Curt Webb.

Keweenaw Co-op Capital Campaign Manager Cynthia Hodges said a total of $7 million is needed to complete construction.

“We would like to use at least one million dollars we can raise amongst the community, so we don’t have to pay the banks interest, we can pay ourselves interest.”

Investors can expect their money will be kept circulating within the community.

“Investing in the co-op means that your money works so hard it sweats here in the copper country. it provides jobs to local farmers, local bakers, local coffee roasters,” said Hodges.

The new location will provide better accessibility for regular shoppers.

“So often at the old location, it was hard to find a place to park, and over here the parking lot is huge, and there will be room for much more,” said investor Miriam Pickens.

Construction is on track to be completed in 2023.

If you would be interested in investing in the new Keweenaw Co-op building, email invest@keweemnaw.co-op.

