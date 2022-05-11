Advertisement

Keweenaw Co-op takes next step towards new location

New location of Keweenaw Co-op
New location of Keweenaw Co-op(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - $1 million is the goal the Keweenaw Co-op is looking to achieve in order to finance the construction of its new building in downtown Hancock.

They are seeking community support to help reach this objective.

“We’re getting local investors to invest in the project, and so we have an informational session here, they’re going to be learning a little about the investment campaign, and a little about the project,” said General Manager Curt Webb.

Keweenaw Co-op Capital Campaign Manager Cynthia Hodges said a total of $7 million is needed to complete construction.

“We would like to use at least one million dollars we can raise amongst the community, so we don’t have to pay the banks interest, we can pay ourselves interest.”

Investors can expect their money will be kept circulating within the community.

“Investing in the co-op means that your money works so hard it sweats here in the copper country. it provides jobs to local farmers, local bakers, local coffee roasters,” said Hodges.

The new location will provide better accessibility for regular shoppers.

“So often at the old location, it was hard to find a place to park, and over here the parking lot is huge, and there will be room for much more,” said investor Miriam Pickens.

Construction is on track to be completed in 2023.

If you would be interested in investing in the new Keweenaw Co-op building, email invest@keweemnaw.co-op.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

Ukraine flag
U.P. Ukraine supporters hold ‘Unvictory Day’
The Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center hosted an open house for families to see their students’...
Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center hosts open house
Postal customers can leave non-perishables outside their mailboxes for letter carriers to give...
Annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive returns this weekend
TV6's Cody Boyer follows Ron Curtis a.k.a Whetmore's most loyal postman to capture the culture...
Ron the Postman: Life Lessons from Whetmore's most loyal rural carrier