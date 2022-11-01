Hancock Little Brothers prepares for upcoming annual food drive

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, the annual food drive for Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) in Hancock will begin.

The organization holds the drive every year to stock up its food pantry.

“It is a monthly needs-based service that we offer for elderly people, 60 years plus, who might need some supplemental food in their pantries,” said LBFE Activities Coordinator Aila Webber.

According to Webber, Little Brothers provides 80 bags to residents monthly.

The drive is aiming for specific foods based on resident needs such as evaporated/condensed milk, chili beans and canned fruit. Senior underwear is also being accepted.

According to LBFE Communications Manager Gale Ross, the drive is especially important in light of higher food costs.

“Prices are phenomenally high, so imagine being an elder, imagine being on a fixed income,” said Ross. “This food drive is imperative, and we understand that everybody is going through it, so we would so appreciate a bag of non-perishables. If everyone chipped in, we could fill our food pantry.”

The organization is looking for around 7,000 to 9,000 pounds of food.

Michigan Tech University’s Lambda Chi Alpha has assisted the drive for years.

The chapter is spreading awareness of the drive and picking up bags of food from participants’ doorsteps throughout the day.

“We would so appreciate a donation of canned goods in a bag out in front of your house this Saturday morning,” continued Ross.

In addition to Houghton and Hancock, the Lambda Chi Alpha members will also be looking for bags in other locations. These include Calumet, Laurium., South Range, Lake Linden, Hurontown, and Painesdale.

The drive will run until 5 p.m., but donations will still be accepted after the drive at the LBFE headquarters at 527 Hancock St.

If bags left out have not been picked up by 3 p.m., call the headquarters at (906)-483-6944.

