67-year-old hiker found alive after missing for several days at national park

Rescue crews have found lost hiker Clinton “Preston” Smith after he went missing last week on a...
Rescue crews have found lost hiker Clinton “Preston” Smith after he went missing last week on a trail in the Buffalo National River.(KY3)
By Noah Tucker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCA, Ark. (KY3/Gray News) - Officials in Arkansas say search and rescue crews have found a lost hiker.

KY3 reports rescuers were able to locate 67-year-old Clinton “Preston” Smith Tuesday afternoon after going missing from a hike at the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in the Buffalo National River on Oct. 27.

Crews said they found Smith about 2.5 miles from the trail along with his vehicle at the trailhead.

According to rescue crews, the 67-year-old was able to speak to them when they found him. They delivered first aid, food and water.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said Smith was found with no significant injuries.

Crews said the team had previously searched the area, but his movement made it difficult for them to locate him.

Authorities said the terrain around Buffalo National River could be rugged and steep. According to rangers, off-trail travel is often dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin
The back of the building
UPDATE: Man, pets escape safely after early morning fire at Gemignani’s Italian Restaurant in Hancock
Stabbing suspect arraigned in Luce County.
Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend in Newberry arraigned in Luce County District Court
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
UPDATE: Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy to stand jury trial

Latest News

A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty...
trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on ‘suicide mission’
The Upper Michigan chapter of the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly LBFE is preparing for...
Hancock Little Brothers prepares for upcoming annual food drive
TV6's Pavlina and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (11/01/2022)
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying