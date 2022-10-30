NMU Men’s Soccer sees season end in GLIAC Quarterfinals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team saw their season come to a close on Sunday in the GLIAC Quarterfinals as the Purdue Northwest scored twice in the second half for a 2-0 win. After a scoreless first half without many chances, the Pride broke through in the 60th minute and added to that lead nine minutes later as they held on for a 2-0 win and will advance in the GLIAC Tournament.

“Absolutely gutted for the boys and especially our seniors,” Coach Fatovic said following the loss. “They gave everything today and the whole season. We obviously came up short and I think the 3 road trips and 4 away games in the last 8 days caught up to us. We never really looked threatening enough, but again our inability to defend second-chance balls hurt us against a team that is direct in nature. It’s been a long hard season that has tested us all, but I couldn’t be more proud of these players, our staff, everyone in the athletic administration, and the NMU & Marquette community as a whole for their efforts and support for our young team. We may not have reached our ultimate goal of a GLIAC championship, but we announced to the college soccer landscape and the GLIAC that NMU Soccer is here to stay. Up the Cats!”

The Wildcats ended their season with a 5-8-4 overall record under first-year head coach Alex Fatovic.

Not much action came in the first, as the Wildcats got their first shot on goal from Keegan Schmidt in the 22nd minute and PNW followed with their first shot in the 23rd. Alex Weaver made a leaping stop off a free kick. Much of the half was played in the middle third with each team taking an occasional but brief trip into the attacking third. Purdue Northwest had a decent look in the closing minute, but a shot sailed high.

The Pride broke out in a 2-on-1 in the opening minute, but the Wildcats were able to clear the ball in front of the net before PNW could get a foot to it. In the 60th minute, a Pride defender sent in a ball that bounced in the box, and was pushed in for a goal by Lucas Bravo Olle. NMU trailed 1-0 with 30 minutes to play. The home team stretched their lead to 2-0 in the 69th minute when Ryan Moran fired one to the right side just inside the post that just got past the diving Alex Weaver.

Purdue Northwest was sound defensively, holding NMU to only one shot on goal in each half. They were victorious 2-0, ending NMU’s season in the GLIAC Quarterfinals.

