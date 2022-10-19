City of Houghton prepares for 13th annual Treat Street

The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce will be holding Halloween Family Fun activities alongside the event
The City of Houghton is preparing for its 13th annual Treat Street this Saturday, giving...
The City of Houghton is preparing for its 13th annual Treat Street this Saturday, giving trick-or-treaters of all ages the chance to visit local businesses on Shelden Ave.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton is preparing to celebrate its 13th annual Treat Street as Halloween gets nearer.

Trick-or-treaters can visit local businesses on Shelden Avenue for treats... or tricks.

“People can trick-or-treat up and down the street,” said City of Houghton Community and Business Development Director Amy Zawada. “All of the businesses in Houghton on Shelden Avenue and other businesses come down and pass out candy to the kids.”

The Houghton Fire Department and Police Departments will close off Shelden Avenue for safety.

Due to pandemic concerns, the Treat Street Haunted House will not be available again this year.

The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce is also holding a Halloween Family Fun event on the Vault Hotel’s upper parking deck.

The event will offer pony rides, treats, a petting zoo and a photo booth.

“It’s a very fun scene,” continued Zawada. “People ranging from babies to teenagers to grandparents come out. So, it’s a great time.”

There will also be music to help set the Halloween mood on the street.

“There’s music up and down Shelden Avenue,” added Zawada. “Just people and different businesses will be playing Halloween-type music.”

Treat Street will run from 4 to 6 p.m. this Saturday.

For more information, check out the city of Houghton’s Facebook page here.

