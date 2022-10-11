Hancock’s Retro Rental and Repair is leveling up with new services

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock-based business specializing in all things retro is making plans to expand its services.

Since moving to the business in January, Retro Rental and Repair has offered a wide variety of video games, movies, and more for sale.

They also provide space to play card games like Magic: The Gathering and role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons.

“We’re trying to bring back that nostalgic feeling from when you were kids, and you were growing up with the original Nintendo, or the original Atari, or even a Sega Genesis,” said Retro Rental and Repair owner Charles Hill. “Along with popular anime and manga, clothing, and toys. Pretty much anything 80′s and 90′s nostalgic that you can possibly think of.”

Hill and co-owner Ernie Beutler officially opened the business in Laurium in 2017, aiming to provide a unique service for a range of audiences.

“That’s one thing that I actually really love about Retro Rental and what we’re doing here,” said Beutler. “Is that it’s bridging so many gaps.”

And since moving to Hancock, they have continued to expand the business’s offerings for the area.

“As podcasting is becoming way more and more popular, we’re trying to make that a little more accessible for people, so we’ve built a sound booth,” continued Beutler. “It’s almost done, and it will be available for streaming. Renting that place out is going to be an option in the very near future.”

The sound booth will also be available for up to three people to conduct podcasts.

Hill is working with nearby food services to provide catering in the upstairs event space.

They are also working on setting up a Steam Cafe, which will make a selection of games available through the business’s personal server.

“It’s just a matter of putting together and setting up our server,” said Hill. “So, I’m just waiting on a power supply for that, and it’s done.”

Beutler says the cafe will be a space for customers to rent out computer stations and enjoy another avenue for playing with their friends.

They plan to have it available within a month.

