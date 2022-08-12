Rep. Bergman explains opposition to ‘Inflation Reduction Act’

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - Republican Congressman Jack Bergman, who represents Michigan’s First Congressional District, is explaining his opposition to the climate and health care package the Democratic-led House is set to pass Friday.

Read his entire statement below:

“Bottom line up front: Democrats are lying to the American people about the extent of the far-left so-called “Inflation Reduction Act.”

“This radical tax-and-spend plan will raise taxes and increase the size of government.

“This bill is nothing short of extreme government overreach and an absurd scheme to bolster a terrible green new deal agenda, expand the size and scope of the federal government, increase energy costs, and will raise taxes on Americans in the middle of a recession.

“I’ve seen some pretty crazy things since coming to Congress (from both sides of the aisle) - but this is by far the biggest scam, and the most tone-deaf America-last policy proposal I have ever seen.”

