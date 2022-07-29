Get to know the candidates for Michigan’s 38th State Senate District

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Four candidates are running for the position of Michigan’s 38th State Senate District which covers the entirety of the western half of the Upper Peninsula.

Three of the candidates are Republicans and one of them is a Democrat.

Sen. Ed McBroom (R) currently serves on the 38th State Senate District. He is a dairy farmer in Dickinson County who attended Northern Michigan University where he majored in both music and social studies education.

“I was also the state representative of the 108th District for six years and I’ve been the state senator for the U.P. for the last four,” McBroom said.

Republican Matthew Furyk said he’s an “America-first” state senate candidate. His background is in I.T. which has allowed him to work in hospitality and healthcare.

“With me, you’ll have a candidate who will protect your rights, who will roll back restrictions on your rights, and who will put forth U.P. first legislation,” Furyk said.

Republican Kayla Wikstrom did not respond to TV6′s requests for an interview. On her website, it says she is a Christian conservative from Marquette County.

The Republican winner of the primary will face Democrat John Braamse in November. He has no opponents in the Democratic Primary. Braamse said he is a fifth-generation Yooper from L’anse. He promotes universal healthcare and investments in education.

“When I joined the service I noticed that healthcare is an issue for many people and that was one of the main reasons why I believe healthcare should be a right,” Braamse said.

