MCHD offers COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months and older

Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.(MCHD/CDC)
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.(MCHD/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Parents and caregivers can now get their children six months and older vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to better protect them from COVID-19.

All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated according to CDC recommendations.

The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) will have appointments available for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for this age group. To schedule, call 906-475-7844. For a list of local pharmacies administering the vaccine, visit the department’s website at www.mqthealth.org.

COVID-19 vaccination for ages six months through five years of age may prevent more hospitalizations and deaths as compared to other routine childhood vaccines such as varicella (chickenpox), pneumococcal, and rotavirus vaccines during the current pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines have undergone—and will continue to undergo—the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history, according to the MCHD.

Parents can reach out to their doctor, nurse, local pharmacy, health department, or visit www.vaccines.gov to see where vaccines for children are available near you. If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, the MCHD recommends contacting your child’s medical provider.

The MCHD reminds community members that COVID-19 remains present in U.P. and getting vaccinated is an effective tool to fight it. In addition to vaccination, the same preventative efforts many have become accustomed to should not be forgotten. Stay home when you are ill and seek out testing to detect COVID-19 cases early. Consider mask-use, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds. As always, wash your hands.

