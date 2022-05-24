Business expansion grants to create 80 new jobs in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Calumet Electronics Corporation and two businesses in Lower Michigan will receive grants to create more jobs and expand.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Michigan Strategic Fund approval of a wide range of projects around the state on Tuesday.

“Today’s approvals will create 420 good-paying jobs for Michiganders, build on our leadership in key industries, and support vibrant communities across Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “These automotive, semiconductor, and automation projects in Capac, Calumet, and Holland will help us continue growing our economy and delivering on the kitchen-table issues including affordable housing. I am proud of our economic development efforts that are a direct result of bipartisan collaboration last December.”

The Michigan Strategic Fund today approved support for the Semiconductor Apprenticeship Network Program, which is intended to address a shortage in the semiconductor workforce, including a $1.5 million grant in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) CARES Act funding to the SEMI Foundation to plan and develop the program over two phases.

“Michigan is one of only three states working to define curricula to support employers in the semiconductor industry. With this new apprenticeship program and our global manufacturing and automotive R&D leadership, we are leading the charge in addressing the universal industry demand for semiconductors while creating good-paying jobs for Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer.

The Michigan Strategic Fund also approved $1.5 million in CDBG-CARES funds for the MiREV EV Jobs Academy planning grant. Announced by Governor Whitmer in September 2021, the Michigan Revolution for Electrification of Vehicles Academy/Academies (MiREV) initiative was created to position Michigan at the center of that growth by proactively preparing the talent needed for automotive mobility and electrification through current, emerging, future jobs and career pathways. Read the full announcement on both talent grants here.

Calumet Electronics intends to enhance a newly constructed, 35,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility for next-generation advanced electronic components. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $6.5 million and create 80 manufacturing and engineering jobs, supported by a $600,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Through Calumet Township, the Michigan Strategic Fund awarded Calumet Electronics $2 million in Community Development Block Grant funds to assist with offsetting machinery and equipment costs.

“MEDC, along with the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance, has been very supportive of Calumet Electronics throughout this very critical process,” said Calumet Electronics Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Todd Brassard. “We are committed to continue advancing Michigan’s role in electronics manufacturing.”

When the project is completed, the company will be one of very few manufacturers in the United States with the ability to increase capability and capacity for organic substrates, a critical component in all microelectronics. By standing up manufacturing capability for these types of components, Calumet is reducing American reliance on Asia to put semiconductors into service, especially in national defense applications.

As required by federal law with CDBG funds, 51 percent of new jobs associated with the new facility and expanded operations will be held by low- to moderate-income individuals. Calumet Township is supporting the project by acting as the applicant for the CDBG grant.

“This expansion is critical to the growth and recruitment of talented workers for a company that is in a critical industry and critical to the region,” said InvestUP Chief Executive Officer Marty Fittante. “We are grateful to the MEDC CEO Quentin Messer, and his team for the partnership and leadership. This opportunity will result in new jobs for a community that, while blessed with an unbeatable quality of life, really needs good paying, family sustaining jobs.”

For information on careers with Calumet Electronics, visit https://www.calumetelectronics.com/job-openings/.

