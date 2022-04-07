OPEN MSU seeks organizations to host AmeriCorps VISTA

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Opioid Prevention and Education Network of Michigan State University is currently seeking U.P. organizations to become host sites to Americorps VISTA members.

Volunteers In Service to America (VISTA) members work to provide resources to lift communities out of poverty. While opioid use was trending down in recent years, the pandemic has led to a increase in overdose cases.

“We want to prevent opioid overdoses and deaths that’s a big one and I know it’s pretty prevalent in some young people there have been instances of multiple overdoses on campuses, in fraternities and sororities and it is a growing crisis and just helping people get access to resources is super important,” said Mandy Bonesteel, Americorps VISTA Leader.

Hosting an Americorps VISTA costs a one-time fee, and the VISTA works 37-40 hours per week for one year to aid that organization. The application deadline is April 27.

